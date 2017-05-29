Drivers dealing with holiday traffic, how to stay ahead of the rush

Millions of Americans hit the road today for Memorial Day.

AAA says Memorial Day travel is at the highest level since 2005.

Western Mass News checked out the Mass. Pike in Ludlow today. Here's some information on how you can stay ahead of the rush.



MassDOT says the busiest travel time is expected now through 7 p.m.

Here in New England, about 1.77 million people are making travel plans for Memorial Day.

Travelers can expect heavy traffic volumes AAA says and drivers are reminded to avoid littering along the roadways this weekend.

So plan ahead if you're going to hit the road this evening, especially in this weather.

MassDOT will be shutting down all construction projects to help ease traffic flow. However, construction picks back up after 11 p.m. tonight

