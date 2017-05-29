Eternal flame lit at Forest Park for JFK's 100th birthday

On this day 100 years ago, John F. Kennedy was born right here in Massachusetts.

Today, those across the country honored JFK and his legacy on what would be his 100th birthday.

Even through the rain, the eternal light honoring JFK burned bright in Forest Park.

Today would be the former President’s 100th birthday.

John Francis Kennedy Jr. was born in Brookline, Massachusetts on May 29 1917.

He was the 35th President of the United States and has a legacy that will live on.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal remembers JFK as a great president and war hero.

A ceremony was held at his presidential library and museum in Dorchester this morning, where people could remember the late President.

One of JFK’s last stops before returning home to watch the election results in 1960 was in Springfield, something Congressman Neal remembers to this day.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.