Residents react to Agawam Memorial Day Parade cancellation

Today cities and towns held parades to honor our fallen soldiers.

But due to the weather, some parades had to be canceled, including the parade in Agawam, for the second time in two years.

This led to a lot of disappointment from people in the area and on social media and they're questioning the decision by the parade's organizer, the Veterans Council.

Some people are upset that the parade was canceled, because there is a lot of effort and time put into organizing it, and while people said they understand that the weather did not cooperate, they wanted the show to still go on.

The Agawam Veterans Council cancelled their Memorial Day Parade this year due to inclement weather.

Agawam joins other cities in western Mass., including Holyoke and Chicopee, who said they did not want continue with the parade because of the rain.

But residents are chiming in on the decision.

Heather Hall posted on Facebook saying:

“Why do we cancel a parade that is suppose to honor our soldiers who were killed while serving in our military? Correct me if I'm wrong, but the soldiers didn't get to say hey guys there's a good chance of inclement weather today so we are going to cancel the battle/war/etc.”

“I feel like it shouldn't have been cancelled completely. People can walk in the rain,” said Adam Dabkowski.

Adam Dabkowski is a student at Agawam High School. He said that he looks forward to the parade every year and also wished they didn't cancel the parade.

He said if anything, they should've postponed it.

“Memorial day is for veterans. They gone through way worse than rain, so it seems like-- why would you cancel for people who gone through so much for rain?”

While the rain did force Agawam to cancel their annual Memorial Day Parade, it didn't stop folks from finding a way to honor those who were killed fighting for our freedom.

A special ceremony was held indoors at Roberta Doering Middle School instead.

We reached out to the Agawam Veteran's Council, but have not heard back as to the decision making process.

We also reached out to Mayor Richard Cohen, who said he has nothing to do with the Veterans Council's decision and has no further comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.