Man accused of crashing into Amherst bus shelter to be arraigned

The man authorities say crashed a pickup truck into an Amherst bus shelter last year, killing a Northampton man, is expected to be arraigned on multiple charges this morning.

Peter Sheremeta, 20, from Belchertown, will appear in the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse Tuesday. The proceedings are expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Amherst fire and police were called to North Pleasant Street, around 9:30 on November 6 of last year. When they arrived, they found the bus shelter destroyed, debris scattering the street.

Law enforcement officials said that Sheremeta was driving a pickup tuck at a high rate of speed, with a suspended license, when he drove through the bus shelter. They added that he never stopped the truck, and that he left the scene, eventually abandoning the truck.

William Wanczyk, 55, of Northampton was inside the shelter waiting for the bus, and was struck by the truck. He was taken to the hospital immediately but later died from his injuries.

Eyewitnesses saw the truck plow through the shelter with someone inside, and several others running in terror from the scene. They told Western Mass News that it is normally a very crowded stop on a busy street.

Sheremeta faces several charges including Motor Vehicle Homicide, Manslaughter, OUI and Assault and Battery.

The incident has been investigated by Amherst and State Police, along with the Northwestern District Attorney's office.

