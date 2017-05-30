Mostly cloudy but mainly dry today with a bit of sunshine

After a damp and cool Memorial Day we'll see some improvement today but clouds will still dominate. Skies will be mostly cloudy with today. There will be a few splashes of sunshine here and there with temperatures in the 60's. There could be an evening shower or thunderstorm, mainly across Berkshire County. Most of us will be staying dry.



Tomorrow will be warmer and muggier with more in the way of sunshine. The sunshine may be enough to 'energize' the atmosphere for some evening thunderstorms to be on the strong side as a cold front pushes through. The biggest threat will be gusty windy and small hail.

Thursday is looking like the pick of the week with lots of sunshine, less humidity and comfortable temperatures. Readings will reach into the middle 70's. Friday will likely be mainly dry with showers moving in at night. The weekend is still very much up in the air but temps looking to be in the 70's with a few showers around here and there. Stay tuned.

