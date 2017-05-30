Alleged purse snatchers arrested after robbing 70-year-old woman at Rite Aid

A 70-year-old woman was robbed last night at a Rite Aid in Springfield and police say they've caught the two men who allegedly snatched her purse.

John Loranger, 35, and Michael Hannah, 39, both Springfield residents, have been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney reports they were called to the pharmacy store on Cooley Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day. This was for a "pocketbook snatching."

When officers arrived they learned from the woman and others what had just happened.

"The victim and witnesses stated that a white male wearing a black and grey shirt grabbed the purse from the victim causing injury to her arm and hand. The robber was then observed running across Cooley Street and jumped into a black car that was waiting for him in the parking lot across the street," explained Delaney.

So "witnesses" decided to follow the vehicle.

"(They) followed the car from a safe distance and watched as it pulled into the rear of the "Pride Gas Station" located at 1225 Parker Street," said Delaney.

Once there, the witnesses phoned 911 providing the plate number to the dispatcher.

"(They) continued to watch as the duo went through the contents of the stolen purse next to the dumpster in the rear of the store," added Delaney.

Police say when they responded to the gas station they saw the men with the purse still in their hands. But when one of the suspects saw them he threw the purse and took off running towards Family Dollar.

"Officer Orette Ho Sang pursued the suspect in a brief foot chase and tackled the purse snatcher to the ground," noted Delaney.

Both Loranger and Hannah were arrested without further incident.

EMT's were able to treat the 70-year-old victim on scene and police report she did not need to go to the hospital. They also say, she was able to ID the two men who snatched her purse.

Additionally, there was evidence left behind at the scene of the crime police say.

"Mr. Loranger dropped his cell phone during the robbery while he was struggling for the victims purse. That cell phone was recovered by investigating officers," Delaney reports.

Loranger has been charged with Unarmed Robbery On a Victim Over 60 Years of Age, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Heroin.

Hannah is facing one charge of Unarmed Robbery On a Victim Over 60 Years of Age as well, and one charge of Outstanding Warrants for Assault & Battery on a Household Member, and Threat to Commit a Crime.

The men were held overnight in police lock-up and they were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

