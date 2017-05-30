Former UMass student found guilty in student’s heroin overdose death

A New Hampshire man has been found guilty in the 2013 heroin overdose death of UMass Amherst student Eric Sinacori.

Jesse Carrillo, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday. His charges were Involuntary Manslaughter and Distributing Heroin.

At the time Sinacori was a witness cooperating with police against a drug dealer according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 4, 2013 Sinacori died of a heroin overdose. Carrillo was arrested on a warrant later that day in New Hampshire.

Carrillo was a graduate student at UMass Amherst. He has been convicted of providing Sinacori, a New Jersey resident at the time, with the heroin that caused him to overdose inside his Amherst apartment.

Mary Carey with the NWDA's Office reports that the jury deliberated for 7 hours before reaching the guilty verdict.

Carrillo is expected to face sentencing this Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. in Hampshire Superior Court.

