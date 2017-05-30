Former UMass student found guilty in student’s heroin overdose death

A New Hampshire man has been found guilty in the 2013 heroin overdose death of UMass Amherst student Eric Sinacori.
Jesse Carrillo, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday. His charges were Involuntary Manslaughter and Distributing Heroin.
At the time Sinacori was a witness cooperating with police against a drug dealer according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
On Oct. 4, 2013 Sinacori died of a heroin overdose. Carrillo was arrested on a warrant later that day in New Hampshire.
Carrillo was a graduate student at UMass Amherst. He has been convicted of providing Sinacori, a New Jersey resident at the time, with the heroin that caused him to overdose inside his Amherst apartment.
Mary Carey with the NWDA's Office reports that the jury deliberated for 7 hours before reaching the guilty verdict.
Carrillo is expected to face sentencing this Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. in Hampshire Superior Court.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.