Springfield man charged with 2nd OUI following crash in Chicopee

A Springfield man is facing his 2nd OUI charge after allegedly crashing a vehicle in Chicopee Monday night.

Richard Martinat, 46, was taken into custody on several charges.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports they received calls for a "property damage crash" on Hyde Avenue. This was at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

"Callers stated a vehicle crashed into a parked car, and the driver fled on foot," explained Wilk.

When officers arrived they learned from bystanders what had just happened.

"One party told our officers that his Chevy Suburban had been parked on the street and had been struck. The force of the impact pushed the vehicle approximately 50 feet," noted Wilk.

Also at the scene, was a Nissan Xterra (pictured) and it was heavily damaged.

"One witness, who came out after hearing the impact, told our officers he saw a white male leaving the area of the crashed vehicle," Wilk added, "The witness asked the man if he was ok, and the man yelled "F***" and began running from the scene."

Officers were able to track down the suspect, allegedly Martinat, a short time later. Police say he wasn't far from the scene of the crash.

"Before being handcuffed, the suspect proclaimed "I know I f***ed up." ..." Wilk reports.

Martinat has been charged with OUI Liquor 2nd Offense, Unlicensed Operation of a MV, Leave the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, and police say he also had a Warrant.

Martinat was arraigned in Chicopee District Court Tuesday. The Clerk's Office telling Western Mass News, "He was held and is at the Hampden County House of Correction until July 7th."

