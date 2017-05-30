Illegal dumping rampant at West Springfield shopping plaza

A retail plaza in West Springfield has become an illegal dumping ground. The Century Center business owners are fed up after rampant trash has built up.

“Just yesterday and this morning we had a real rash of some very heavy dumping,” said Lloyd Jack, employee at Woodcrafts. “It’s quite frequent, probably several times a week,” he continued.

Not only does it fill up business dumpsters, and block loading docks, it can become costly.

“That stuff now has to be hauled away, we end up paying those costs,” said Jack.

Employees say you never know what you will find.

“We’ll go out find recliner chairs, bureaus, bags of trash, sleeping homeless people, you find everything,” he said.

Illegal dumping is a crime. Offenders can face several thousand dollars in fines.

