City of Westfield releases test results of private wells for PFC's

The City of Westfield says so far tests of private wells are coming up negative for perfluorinated chemicals.

The Mayor's Office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying in part:

"In a collaborative effort with the City of Westfield, MassDEP and Barnes Air National Guard, a phased approach has been implemented to investigate whether private wells have been affected by the release of perfluorinated chemicals (PFC’s) to the groundwater."

22 private wells have been tested. So far 8 of those tests have been completed and the results show no detection of PFC's ...."above the laboratory reporting level," the Mayor's Office says.

You can read the full results by clicking here.

“This is good news for north side residents with private wells. We will continue to work with MassDEP and Barnes to ensure that 25 wells are tested. We are pleased with the results to date and plan to move forward with our water remediation plans,” Mayor Brian Sullivan said.

Earlier this month Western Mass News investigated Westfield's water after residents raised concerns. You can watch the story here!

