Ware DPW issues boil water notice for fecal contamination

Ware residents are being told to boil water because of fecal contamination.

The DPW tells Western Mass News a sample of the town's water was collected and tested Friday.

The tests results were received today. Here's what the Ware DPW is saying:

"On Tuesday, May 30, 2017 our system was notified that a water sample collected on Friday, May 26, 2017 from the cistern tested positive for enterococci which is a fecal indicator. Fecal indicators are used to detect ground water sources that may be susceptible to fecal contamination which may contain harmful viruses or bacteria."

There are 4 sources that supply drinking water to Ware's system including this cistern.

"While we test more samples and evaluate the water system operation, we are advising our customers to BOIL the water prior to consumption to reduce any potential risk of exposure to bacteria or viral contamination," The DPW stated.

Although, Ware disinfects with chlorine which kills microorganisms, the town says it's not certified for providing 4-log virus inactivation at this time.

As they continue to monitor the situation, additional testing is being done. The DPW also reports they are inspecting the cistern to look for signs of contamination and they're increasing the amount of chlorine that disinfects the water.

Residents may notice chlorine and a slight discoloration in the water.

"We are in contact with MassDEP who is evaluating the actions we are taking to ensure safe water is being delivered to you. We anticipate resolving the problem as soon as possible and will inform you when you no longer need to boil you water," the DPW added.

Here are some guidelines you should be aware of if you're in Ware:

- Do Not Drink the Water Without Boiling It First.

- Bring all water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least on (1) minute or use bottled water. You may cool the boiled water before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

- For additional precautions you may take check out these sites by clicking on the links!

- Discard all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or before Friday, May 26, 2017.

Consumer Information on Boil Orders http://www.mass.gov/dep/water/drinking/boilordr.htm

Boil Order Frequently Asked Questions http://www.mass.gov/dep/water/drinking/boilfaq.htm

For places that sell and/or serve food:

- Food establishments must follow MA DPH procedures and the direction of their local board of health, which may be more stringent than the DPH guide.

- MA Department of Public Health – Guidance for Emergency Action Planning for Retail Food Establishments (pg. 19)

http://www.mass.gov/Eeohhs2/docs/dph/environmental/foodsafety/emergency_action_plans.pdf

