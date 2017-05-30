'Start School Later' group petitions to push minimum start time for Mass. schools

School is starting later, as high schoolers begin their day at 8:30 a.m.

That’s the petition being brought to the State House to set a mandatory minimum start time for schools.

It’s much later than most high schools start now.

The group ‘Start School Later’ is a non-profit group that has chapters across the country.

They presented the state legislature with a petition today with more than 5,000 signatures on it to make Massachusetts middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 in the morning.

The group Start School Later said that their mission is to increase public awareness about the relationship between sleep and school hours.

That school start times are compatible with health, safety, education, and equality.

Jenny Silberman, a chair out of the Wayland Mass Chapter was in Boston today to speak with elected officials about the group’s goal.

She told Western Mass News that she noticed how her teenagers were affected by lack of sleep and she wanted to help others.

“We set nutrition standards, we set physical activity standards for our kids. And we really need sleep standards for our kids as well,” Jenny Silberman, co-leader of Wayland Chapter, Start School Later.

But not everyone agrees with this thought process. Ken White said that the later start to the day is a terrible idea.

“No, I think it’s a very bad idea. For them to even consider doing that. I can’t believe they would even consider doing that.”

White adding this would impact more than just school hours.

“Plus the fact that you have sports and stuff, when are you going to do that? At night? No! I think it’s the dumbest idea I've ever heard of.”

As far as what’s next, Silberman of the Start School Later group said they don’t know.

They hope to keep the conversation going with elected officials about this topic.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.