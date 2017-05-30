3 arrested in connection with break-in at FL Roberts in Easthampton

Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at the FL Roberts in Easthampton early this morning.

Angeluis Green, from New Jersey, Anthony Ortiz from Holyoke, and Nancy Gonzalez from Florence, have all been charged with B&E Nighttime for a felony and Larceny Over $250.

Additionally, Green has been charged with Possessing Burglarized Tools, Malicious Destruction of Property, and "arrestee furnishing a false name."

Ortiz also faces additional charges including Possessing Burglarized Tools and Malicious Destruction of Property.

The Easthampton Police Department reports they were called to the scene of the crime early this morning at about 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the glass door to the FL Roberts, "shattered."

"...The inside of the store was ransacked," added police.

A K-9 unit was brought in and K9 Gino was able to track the suspects who were at Dragon Circle ... over 1/2 mile away.

"As the investigation progressed, several cartons of Newport cigarettes, as well as a substantial amount of cash was recovered," explained police.

They also report that after reviewing surveillance footage, the identity of the suspects were "validated."

