Numerous cases of men "revealing themselves" investigated in Northampton

Police in Northampton told Western Mass News that they are looking into several instances of men displaying themselves near the downtown area.

At this time, they said that these instances aren’t connected.

On Sunday in Northampton, police said a man revealed himself to two women in the area of King Street and Trumbull Road.

The victims said he was a white man with short hair, but police said they couldn’t locate anyone matching that description in the area.

This is just one of several incidents of a man appearing nude in front of women in this area.

The first incidents started a month ago when two college students were walking down Gothic Street when a nude man jumped out at them from behind bushes.

On May 13, a 26-year-old woman reported seeing a naked man run into view near a bus stop on Bridge Street.

If you have any information on these instances, please call Northampton Police.

