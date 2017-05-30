Holyoke Public Schools make progress following the state taking over receivership

It's been two years since the state took over Holyoke Public Schools into receivership to help the district get back on track.

Dr. Stephen Zrike told Western Mass News that while it's still a long road ahead, they have made significant progress.

Dr. Zrike just got back last week from meeting with the Department of Education, giving them an update as to how Holyoke schools are doing.

He said he is pleased with how things are going, but nothing happens overnight and there are still many things to work on as a district.

Holyoke Public Schools are about to wrap up the end of its second year under state receivership.

In 2015, the state took over the district, because of low test scores and high dropout rates.

But as year two ends, Receiver Stephen Zrike told Western Mass News that he's excited about the progress so far.

"Giving schools more autonomy and authority around the way they use resources and time and empowering them to lead and feel part of the change."

Zrike highlights the expansion of the district's choice program, which lets students learn dual languages as well as the P3 program, letting students have access to one-on-one computer learning.

"We're now expanding it to a second school and moving it up to E.N. White School to kindergarten, and our P3, which is our personalized learning initiative, which we've gotten very good feedback about."

Zrike said the dropout rate is the lowest it's been in six years-- down to 5.4 percent, which is a big stride from where the district was two years ago.

They're also trying to connect with families of students to strengthen relationships.

"We've got to do more of that. We have to continue to build the trust of our families in our schools, so I think while we're seeing and hearing more from our families, and I think they're feeling more comfortable sharing what they like and don't like."

Although these are just a few of the steps the district has made, Zrike knows there's still a lot of work to be done.

"We have to better support our staff and schools with students who come with mental health challenges and who have experienced trauma."

"We have work to do at the middle school level in providing students with the most enriching and engaging opportunities."

Zrike said there is no set timetable as to when the state will end receivership.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.