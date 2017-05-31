Storms bring damaging winds and large hail through western Mass

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for the Pioneer Valley this evening as strong storms rolled into western Mass. The storms brought torrential downpours, gusty winds, and moderate-sized hail. In fact, up to ping-pong size hail was measured in Westfield, and slightly smaller hail in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.



Heading into the overnight, there is a line of thunderstorms through northern Connecticut that will cross into Massachusetts near midnight. After that line of showers passes, we begin clearing out overnight.



Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Dense fog will set up in some locations, so take it easy on the roadways.

Tomorrow is looking like nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. There is the possibility of some pop-up showers midday, but most of tomorrow will be dry with a gusty breeze.

The month of June is rung in with comfortable conditions, and so far the weekend is looking nice. Saturday should feature sun and clouds with temps in the 70's. There may be a few showers moving in late on Sunday.

