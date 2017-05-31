It's a First Warning Weather Day here at Westernmassnews with strong to severe storms possible later today.

It's another cloudy start but we should see some sunshine later on as it becomes warmer and a bit more humid. The sun will act to destabilize the atmosphere as a cold front approaches. If the storms are able to initialize and fully realize the energy available, western Mass could see a round of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms between 5p-9p.

The main threats for these storms would be gusty, damaging winds and possibly moderate to large size hail. There is a pocket of very cold air above us, and if the thunderstorms grow large enough, the hail growth could be impressive. Storms would wind down later this evening.



Tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. There is the possibility of some pop-up showers midday, but most of tomorrow will be dry with a gusty breeze.



The month of June is rung in with comfortable conditions, and so far the weekend is looking nice. Saturday should feature sun and clouds with temps in the 70's. There may be a few showers moving in late on Sunday.

