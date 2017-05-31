Tractor-trailer stuck under bridge in Chicopee

Drivers in Chicopee should expect significant delays this morning, as Police work to remove a tractor-trailer stuck under a train bridge at Chicopee and Prospect Streets.

Officer Michael Wilk says drivers should expect delays and should seek alternate routes.

Wilk says officers will remain at the scene until the truck is removed, and the bridge inspected for damage.

