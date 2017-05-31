New restaurant "The Whistle Stop" is final Union Station tenant

The City of Springfield says the final retail tenant moving into the Union Station will be a new restaurant called "The Whistle Stop."

Mayor Sarno's Office reports the restaurant will feature a variety of Italian specialties as well as a beverage menu that will feature local craft beer and wine.

The owner of the restaurant is Carlo Bonavita, President of TP & B Inc.,

"Bonavita has a long local history in the food and beverage industry in Western Massachusetts," the Mayor's Office stated.

The restaurant will fill a 1,107 square feet space.

"...It's named after the original restaurant that was a longtime fixture at Union Station historically," added the Mayor's Office.

Some of the foods that the The Whistle Stop will feature include Stromboli, calzones, pizza, and more. Passengers will have the option of taking the food with them or they'll be able to dine-in.

"The beverage concept is entirely local, featuring the best of Western Massachusetts," the Mayor's Office said.

The other tenants that have already been announced at the new facility include Peter Pan Bus Lines, PVTA, Greyhound, MassDOT/Amtrak, Dietz & Company Architects, Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, SIXT Car Rental, and Commuter's Variety Store.

The grand opening of Union Station is scheduled for June 24th and will last 2 days. On June 25th there will be an open house for the public from Noon - 2p.m.

