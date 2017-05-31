2-car accident closes section of Linden St. in Holyoke

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on Hampden and Linden Street in Holyoke.

Holyoke police told Western Mass News they responded to the crash around 10:50 a.m.

A utility pole and wires are down at this time, and multiple ambulances and fire crews were called to the scene.

The fire department had to use the jaws of life for one vehicle, and Western Mass News was told children were hurt in the accident.

Police are re-directing traffic at this time as the Muller Bridge is closed and you cannot travel southbound on Linden Street.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

