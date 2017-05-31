Mass Wildlife aiding population by 'banding' baby falcons

The Peregrine Falcon is the fastest bird on earth, capable of diving at speeds of up to 242 miles per hour. They can be seen on the cliffs of Mount Tom, tall buildings and even bridges in Western Mass cities and towns. With the help of Mass Wildlife today, we can now track their chick's lives.

"The whole point of today is to get those chicks and put leg bands on them." said Dr. Tom French, Assistant Director for the Mass Division of Wildlife and Fisheries.

French led the way to the top floor of the UMass Amherst library, home to a falcon family of four. An artificial nest was placed at the top with hopes that a mother would come to lay her young, and sure enough, she did. These youngsters are just three weeks old.

"I want to make sure they fit absolutely perfectly, so I am aligning these corners, I don't want to have any sharp corners." added French as he banded the baby falcon.

More than a million birds are "banded" each year across the country, and french has banded 500 chicks himself. With the help of Mass Wildlife, this falcon population has turned from zero pairs 50 years ago to nearly 40 pairs today."

"It's an amazing recovery, it is sort of an unbelievable turn of a bird that was completely gone from the entire eastern us in the 1960's." said French.

Two healthy chicks were banded today, and they will now wear it for a lifetime. Mass Wildlife's decades long endangered species program continues to show promise, and they hope to grow the population even further in the future. The school tells Western Mass News they have been more than happy to take part.

"These birds of prey have come back, really successfully, because of programs like this, so we just feel honored to be a part." said Carol Connare, Director of Library Communication at UMass Amherst.

