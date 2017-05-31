Ware boil water notice lifted

The drinking water problem has been corrected in the town Ware.

On Tuesday, the town issued a boil water notice after test results came back positive for fecal contamination.

"At that point that raw water cistern came back with a positive hit for a total coliform. Repeat samples were taken. Those repeat samples indicated three colonies of enterococci bacteria," said Richard Kilhart, Director of the Department of Public Works.

24 hours later five follow-up samples were returned and none of them contained any bacteria.

Kilhart told Western Mass News he's pleased with the new results.

A few weeks ago, the town of Ware voted to build a new water treatment facility.

"That will not only treat iron and manganese but it will also meet this groundwater rule, which is what is causing us to have this boil order," Kilhart noted.

The Ware DPW issued a statement on Wednesday that said:

We will make other disinfection treatment improvements to ensure that our system will be certified to meet the additional treatment required to kill viruses in addition to bacteria. These steps will be taken now, prior to construction of the new Barnes Street treatment plant.

