Police seize gun,"Monster Energy" heroin during Springfield arrests

A gun and several bags of “Monster Energy” heroin were taken off the streets by narcotics detectives in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Delaney said detectives got word that 32-year-old Daniel Atkins of Chicopee was allegedly selling heroin from 96 Central Street.

Around 6:30 p.m. detectives set up surveillance at that location and witnessed 23-year-old Ashley Lacross buy five bags of “Monster Energy” labeled heroin from Atkins.

Detectives waited for Lacross to walk out of sight from Atkins and she was placed under arrest.

Moments later, a white van sat outside of 96 Central Street and Atkins jumped in.

The van was followed by detectives where they conducted a felony stop in the area of Main and Loring Street and Atkins was arrested.

Police recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with 7 rounds in it.

Lacross was charged with possession of heroin and Atkins was charged with:

Distribution of heroin

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammo

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number

Both suspects were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Wednesday.

