Missing teen in Pittsfield, police ask for public's help

Have you seen this missing teen? Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

His name is David Acevedo and he's 15-years-old.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black/gray Nike sneakers.

He weighs about 130 lbs. and is 5'5 or 5'6.

"He is a fifteen year old Hispanic male with very short brown hair," police noted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

If you've seen David or have any information that could help police, please call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

