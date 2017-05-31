Multi-vehicle crash on I-91 south in Springfield

A multi-vehicle crash is being reported out of Springfield on I-91 south just prior to the split near the 291 off ramp.
State Police confirmed the accident scene with Western Mass News.
This was at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The trooper at the Springfield State Police barracks we spoke to reports that there are 4 vehicles involved. Multiple tows will be needed.
An ambulance crew has also been called to the scene, but we're being told it's a "precautionary" measure.
No serious injuries have been reported yet, the trooper added.
Drivers should expect delays. No word yet when the scene will be cleared.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
