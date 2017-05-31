West Springfield police seek to identify wanted suspect

West Springfield are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say damage the city's Unico building.

The police department posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page from when he allegedly entered the building on May 26 at 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department by calling 413-263-3210.

Police wants the public to know that you can also remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

