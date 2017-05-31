Students hospitalized after eating pot brownies during Northfield school dance

A criminal investigation is underway after three teenage girls were sent to the hospital in Northfield.

On May 26, during a school dance at the Pioneer Valley Regional School, the girls became very sick after they ate brownies containing an extremely concentrated amount of marijuana.

Northfield police Chief Leighton told Western Mass News they were unable to stand and had difficulty breathing.

Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the third was taken by a parent.

A regular marijuana plant is about 2.5 % THC according to Chief Leighton. He said these brownies could have had as much as 100% THC concentrate.

The brownies are being tested for their contents and a criminal investigation is now ongoing to find out who supplied these girls with the marijuana.

Northfield Police are sending a strong message and they hope the District Attorney's office does as well when prosecuting this case.

Chief Leighton said that this is not the first issue with controlled substances in the school.

He wants to make it clear that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Police are working with the superintendent, principal and school resource officer to get to the bottom of this incident.

The superintendent has not returned any of western mass news request for comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

