Town of East Longmeadow plans to change rotary

Big changes are coming to the the infamous East Longmeadow rotary.

Seven different roads lead into the rotary, and the rules are different than basically every other rotary in the state.

Beginning Thursday morning, a new change may help drivers get through more easily and safely.



"There has been plenty of studies from my understanding on what to do with the rotary. There's been suggestions but no one has moved those suggestions forward," said East Longmeadow Police Chief Jeffrey Dalessio.



Close to a dozen accidents were reported at the rotary in 2016, and another 12 already so far in 2017.

Chief Jeffrey Dalessio told Western Mass News most accidents happen at the Maple Street entrance.



Maple Street is the only road coming into the rotary with two lanes.



The DPW will be setting up cones at 9 a.m. along a 30-foot stretch of road on Maple Street that will narrow the road to one lane right after Green/Wich Sandwich shop.

Chief Dalessio said some residents fear one lane will create a big back up, but he said not more so than on neighboring Shaker Road during rush hour.



The cones will be in place for at least 4 to 6 months.

If it's determined that accidents are down, the town may make the change permanent.

