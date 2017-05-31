How to protect your family and yard from mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are making themselves at home in western Massachusetts as a soggy May is booming the population.



Local retailers like A.W. Brown in East Longmeadow are stocking up on repellent products.

The wet weather is what the flittering bloodsuckers thrive off of.

"[They are] a big concern. I have grandchildren and I'm worried about all [of] the diseases they're carrying," said Kathy Ziemba of Ludlow.

There are some natural and cost-effective ways to beat the bugs, that is, if you have a green thumb.

The experts at A.W. Brown say for only $10, a mosquito plant can help word off the blood thirsty pests.

The leaves can also be crushed and rubbed on the skin for protection on-the-go.

There are a slew of other options to protect your yard from becoming a mosquito breeding ground from foggers to diffusers, candles and sprays.

