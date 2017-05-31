Study: MA ranks 45 out of all states for seat belt use

Many Massachusetts residents are skipping out on using their seat belts before hitting the road.

The commonwealth ranks 45 out of all states in seat belt use, according to a post from the State Highway Safety Division.

The state lands on the bottom of the list with just 79%. Officials are urging residents to buckle up. Top ranking states boast a 90% and over for seat belt use.

Officer Chad Alexander from Easthampton Police Department told Western Mass News that Massachusetts has a secondary enforcement rule.

“Meaning that if we see a person going by, and their not wearing their seat belt, we can’t just pull them over. We can only stop for something else,” said Alexander. He worries that this law would not do enough to deter drivers and passengers from wearing their belt.

“When you have to be stopped for something else, I think a lot of people run the chance,” he said.

