Six Flags opens new 'Joker' roller coaster

The Joker is the newest roller coaster at Six Flags New England, is giving riders a new experience each and every time.



Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News just what makes this one ride unique.

No matter how many times you ride it, it'll be a different experience every time thanks to new magnetic technology.

"When you ride it once, you may flip upside down three or four times, and then you ride it again you flip upside down even more times completely head over heels," said McGrath.



The ride starts with a 120-foot drop, followed by anywhere from 4 to 8 jaw-dropping flips.

Riders also face each other, allowing you to see how others handle the heights.



"It's not very rough on you, it doesn't hurt at all, it's not very tall, comparable to other rides, it is good for anyone," said David Dragun of American Coaster Enthusiasts.



Dragun is apart of a group who often get early access to rides, traveling the world while riding some of the top roller coasters.

He's ridden 704 coasters and counting and said he rides for his father who taught him the importance of facing your fears.



The Joker is the thirteenth coaster at Six Flags, the most in all of New England.

The park is open daily at 10:30 a.m. along with the Joker.

