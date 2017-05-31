Hundreds are without power in Franklin County - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hundreds are without power in Franklin County

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Eversource outage map reports that 179 customers are without power in Deerfield, and 182 are without power in Greenfield.

The cause has not yet been determined, but it was reportedly shortly ago that multiple trees had landed on wires on River Road in Deerfield.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

