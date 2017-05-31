Springfield man surprises Holyoke students with 30 new bikes

Dozens of Holyoke students got a big surprise today when someone showed up with brand new bikes.

It was all made possible by a terminally ill donor affectionately known as, 'the bike guy.'

At the Lawrence School in Holyoke a generous donor, Bob Charland, dropped off 30 bikes for students.

Charland was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition.

He is choosing to spend much of his time fixing up bicycles for children and giving them away.

We met up with Charland at Lyndale Garage in Springfield, where he loaded the bikes before heading down here to Holyoke.

He said a bicycle isn't always in the budget for families.

Today’s donations went to kids who live in homeless shelters with their families.

He said that all of his hard work is worth it when he sees their faces light up.

“A lot of these kids are in poverty situations and have nothing in their lives. If I can get them off the couch and active, it's going to benefit,” said Charland.

Charland has been doing this for seven years now and has received over 500 bike donations.

He said he'll stay as late as 11 p.m. fixing them every day.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.