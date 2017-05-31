Western Mass prepares for sixth anniversary of 2011 tornado

Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of a devastating tornado that tore through western Massachusetts, killing three people and causing millions of dollars in damage.

The rebuilding process has been long and difficult.

The tornado took a big toll along the way.

10 communities were impacted.

The devastation was visible all the way from Westfield to Sturbridge.

it was shortly after 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2011, that a tornado roared over the Memorial Bridge from West Springfield into Springfield, leaving widespread damage and devastation in its path.

Several communities in Western Massachusetts were hit hard, including the city of Springfield.

The city’s Parks and Buildings Director Pat Sullivan remembers that day well.

His home was hit by the tornado.

"The back side of our house took it. We had to rebuild the back walls of our house.”

Sullivan said that personal brush with the twister helped him focus on the difficult job ahead.

"But you get through it, but it helped me realize firsthand what had to get done to help everyone in the city.”

Sullivan said the city planted more than one thousand trees to replace the ones destroyed by the twister.

Some of those trees were planted on Kippling Street where Levi Stafford lives.

"It's special for us, because we realized what's happened since then, from then, and now, and it's a big difference now, and everybody-- all the trees are huge and big, it's nice.”

Stafford told Western Mass News said those trees have doubled in size over the last few years.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the city is nearly all the way back.

"We have 3.3 billion dollars in economic development going on in the city. All the areas nearly completely rebuilt, the last vestige is Pope Francis High School, which is going up currently.”

Mayor Sarno is proud of the way the city responded, and is especially proud of its residents.

"My big thanks has to go to everyone, especially the residents of Springfield. It was their resiliency as we get going street by street that kept us going, saying we're all going to be ok.”

Mayor Sarno is requesting a city-wide moment of silence tomorrow at 4:38pm, the exact time the tornado hit.

The mayor is asking residents and businesses to pause and for churches to chime their bells.

