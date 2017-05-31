Sister of Westfield hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

An older sister made a plea tonight after her younger sister and her boyfriend were hit by a car in Westfield Saturday night.

The vehicle did not stop and police are still looking for the suspect.

The couple was crossing Elm Street at a marked crosswalk Saturday night around 9 when they were hit.

Susan Parker remains in the hospital while her boyfriend, Jonathan Alvarez, is back at home, recovering from cuts all over his body.

We spoke with the Parker’s sister, Irene Felix, who just wants justice for her family.

Jonathan Alvarez and Susan Parker have been dating for about a year and a half.

They went out for a bite to eat at a Dunkin Donuts on Elm Street in Westfield on Saturday.

“It was clear. When they were crossing they got hit by a car.”

The car took off while the two were left in the street badly injured.

Alvarez sustained cuts and bruises all over his body, but he considers himself the lucky one of the two.

“Susan on the other hand got the worst of it. She has multiple fractures from her head, all the way down to her hip area.”

Susan parker is still in the hospital.

Irene said that even thought her sister is still in the hospital, she’s already having physical therapy.

And while Irene is trying to put on a strong front, the situation has been one of the most difficult things she’s ever had to deal with.

“It’s gut wrenching, it’s really upsetting, because tomorrow she’s supposed to graduate, and she’s not going to be able to walk, and it’s unbelievable.

Irene told me that Susan is 18 years old and was in the process of getting her culinary arts degree.

As for Jonathan Alvarez, Irene said that the 22-year-old is out of work because of his injuries.

Westfield police say they’re looking for an older 2008-2012 model gray 4 door sedan.

It’s believed that the vehicle will have damage to the center of the hood and maybe even the front end.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.