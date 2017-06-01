Springfield family displaced following early morning house fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Ranney Street in Springfield early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. and luckily the family was able to put the fire out before crews arrived.

Fire crews told Western Mass News the fire started on the second floor, but the family said the floor is vacant and now the arson squad is investigating the cause.

Neighbors say they saw a bright light coming from the top floor of the home and rushed over to get everybody out who lived downstairs.

"When I [looked] under the window, I [saw] flames coming out and the window broke. I went to knock on the neighbors door because they live downstairs, and I wanted to help them," said Maribel Melendez.

The family of three has been displaced from the home and the fire caused about $40,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.

