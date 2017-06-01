Eversource Customers without power in Deerfield

Some Eversource customers are without power this morning after a tree crew hit power lines.

According to the Deerfield Police Dept. the crew was performing work for Pan Am Railways when a tree fell onto power lines.

Police said Eversource was working to restore power as quickly as possible.

