Former UMass student convicted in student’s overdose death to be sentenced

A New Hampshire man who was found guilty for the death of UMass Amherst student Eric Sinacori will be sentenced today.

28-year-old Jesse Carrillo was found guilty on Tuesday by a jury at Hampshire Superior Court for involuntary manslaughter and distributing heroin.

Carrillo was a graduate student at UMass Amherst and was convicted for providing Sinacori heroin that caused him to overdose inside his Amherst apartment on October 4, 2013.

Two years later, on September 28, 2015 a Hampshire Grand Jury returned indictments against Carrillo who was arrested later that same day on a warrant in New Hampshire.

Mary Carey with the NWDA's Office reports that the jury deliberated for 7 hours before reaching the guilty verdict.

