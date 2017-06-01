Former UMass student to serve jail time, probation for heroin overdose death

A New Hampshire man who was found guilty for the death of UMass Amherst student Eric Sinacori was sentenced in Hampshire Superior Court on Thursday.

28-year-old Jesse Carrillo was found guilty on Tuesday by a jury at Hampshire Superior Court for involuntary manslaughter and distributing heroin.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that Carrillo will serve two and-a-half years at the Hampshire House of Corrections and the remaining one year of the sentence will be suspended.

After his jail time he will have five years of probation with conditions.

Carrillo was a graduate student at UMass Amherst and was convicted for providing Sinacori heroin that caused him to overdose inside his Amherst apartment on October 4, 2013.

Two years later, on September 28, 2015 a Hampshire Grand Jury returned indictments against Carrillo who was arrested later that same day on a warrant in New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, the jury deliberated for 7 hours before reaching the guilty verdict.

