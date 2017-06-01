Springfield police seek to identify breaking and entering suspect

Springfield police are looking to identify a man who they say broke into an office on May 7.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News the man entered the office through a side glass door and ransacked through desks and also broke into a vending machine.

The breaking and entering took place at the Baystate Health Administrative Offices on Chesnut Street.

Detective Luis Adames who is investigating the incident grabbed the best surveillance video picture of the suspect who is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and his face is partially covered.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

