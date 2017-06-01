Springfield man allegedly stole worker's purse during mail truck break-in

Two witnesses led police to find a man that allegedly broke into a mail truck and stole a postal worker’s purse.

According to Sgt. Delaney, a citizen witnessed 21-year-old Edgar Rivera-Duran breaking into a US mail truck that was parked in a back alleyway near Theodore’s restaurant.

That witness located two Springfield officers who were in the area and alerted them of the crime right away.

Police were able to take Rivera-Duran into custody very quickly without incident.

Another witness told police they saw Rivera-Duran take a purse from the front seat.

The postal worker told police her purse was in fact missing and that it contained credit cards and other personal property.

Sgt. Delaney said others were involved in the break-in and they may have fled the scene with the stolen purse.

Rivera-Duran was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny under $250. He was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday.

