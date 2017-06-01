Accident report released on fatal Longmeadow DPW worker accident

Western Mass News received an accident report from Amtrak was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Warren Cowles, 59 of Longmeadow, was killed after his truck was struck by a train on the Birnie Road Railroad Crossing on March 14.

The accident report states that there were apparently six people onboard the train that struck Cowles' vehicle.

It also states that the train that struck Cowles was traveling at an estimated 57 mph.

The FRA will not be conducting their own investigation or submitting a report of the accident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.