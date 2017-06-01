3 suspects arrested for allegedly threatening victim with handgun in Springfield

Springfield police arrested three men and recovered two handguns early Thursday morning after a victim was threatened by the suspects.
Sgt. Delaney said the 37-year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle on a side street in Forest Park when a silver Hyunadi with three men with beards pulled up and pointed a handgun.
The victim took off down the street to avoid getting shot and hid at the parking lot on 90 Island Pond Road where he then called police.
A description of the vehicle was passed along to other officers on patrol, and moments later it was spotted traveling on Bloomfield Street.
Officers conducted a felony stop of the Hyundai and a team of officers arrived to arrest the suspects.
Police recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was found on the floor of the car, another loaded semi-automatic handgun on the seat and a large knife.
Sgt. Delaney said one of the guns was reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
Police arrested:
They were all charged with the following:
