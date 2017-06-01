3 suspects arrested for allegedly threatening victim with handgun in Springfield

Springfield police arrested three men and recovered two handguns early Thursday morning after a victim was threatened by the suspects.

Sgt. Delaney said the 37-year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle on a side street in Forest Park when a silver Hyunadi with three men with beards pulled up and pointed a handgun.

The victim took off down the street to avoid getting shot and hid at the parking lot on 90 Island Pond Road where he then called police.

A description of the vehicle was passed along to other officers on patrol, and moments later it was spotted traveling on Bloomfield Street.

Officers conducted a felony stop of the Hyundai and a team of officers arrived to arrest the suspects.

Police recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was found on the floor of the car, another loaded semi-automatic handgun on the seat and a large knife.

Sgt. Delaney said one of the guns was reported stolen out of New Hampshire.

Police arrested:

Jeffrey Gaymon age 31 of 31 Flower Street, Westfield, MA

George Jolly age 34 of 14 Kelso Dr., West Springfield, MA

Triston Andrws age 31 of 94 Lynn Way, Lynn, MA

They were all charged with the following:

Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Firearm (two counts)

Carrying a Firearm With Prior Felony Convictions

Carrying Loaded Firearm

Receiving Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm in a Felony

