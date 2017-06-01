Western Mass. towns look back on the 2011 tornado

June 1, 2017 marks the 6 year anniversary of the devastating tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

The storm caused millions of dollars and damage and took the lives of three people.

At Court Square the tornado hit at exactly 4:38 p.m. and on Thursday evening the church bells including

the ones at Old First Church Hill will chime.

The tornado also caused widespread damage in 8 communities including Monson where the town's first church was knocked down but the stained glass windows stayed intact.

We launched our Western Mass News sky drone to give you an aerial view of the church and its new steeple.

Renovation work on the church totaled $2 million, and now, the first church proudly sits in the center of downtown Monson.

Trish Nolan-Parkhouse is a volunteer at the first church of Monson, ans she said she remembers that day the tornado hit like it was yesterday.

She was driving home to Monson from Palmer but couldn't make it.

"The guy said I don't think you're going to make it, so I ended up at a friend's house knocked on the door and [asked] can I stay here?" said Nolan-Parkhouse.

The church wasn't the only property damaged as more than 250 homes in town were damaged including 75 that were destroyed .

Today, they are either rebuilt or new homes built in their place, costing a total of $12 million.

The people in this small community came together with a sense of caring that was an example for the entire area.

Mayor Sarno has asked for a moment of silence at 4:38 p.m. the time the tornado hit and has asked church bells to chime.

