Greek pasta salad sold at Hannaford Supermarket temporarily recalled

Those that have shopped at Hannaford Supermarket in Athol may want to check their refrigerators.

The FDA announced that the ‘Taste of Inspirations’ Greek Pasta Salad has been voluntarily recalled because it may contain milk ingredients that are not labeled.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to the FDA.

The recall is for the 10 ounce (284g) clear plastic containers with the “SELL BY date 6-5-17 3649-1” with the UPC code 25439 98423 on the side/bottom label.

Certain packages contain and ingredient and the nutrition label of another product that did not show the milk allergy.

The FDA said if you have the salad you can return it to the Hannaford store that you bought it from to get your money back.

For additional information, you can call A.S.K. Foods, Inc. Product Information Line at (717) 838-6356 ext.132 between the hours of 8am-5pm [EDT], Monday through Friday.

