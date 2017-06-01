Easthampton K-9 officer tracks down wanted suspects

The newest member of the Easthampton Police Department has already made big strides just one week out of training.

Gino, the K-9 for the department, tracked down three suspects in a breaking and entering just days into his new job.

“I began a track with Gino from the gas station. At the point of the break over a half a mile, and Gino tracked right to the three suspects that were in a car,” said Officer Andrew Beaulieu.

“It was a very great feeling having him track right to the suspects. We certified last Thursday, so you know your dog has the ability to do these functions and take care of the things that he needs to. But to see it in action in a real life scenario is a really rewarding feeling.”

Gino is the first K-9 the Easthamton Police Department has ever had and so far he has been very successful.

Gino and Officer Beaulieu completed a 9-week patrol school just last week.

They are heading to narcotics school later this summer to expand their abilities even more.

Gino is a work dog, and although he lives with Officer Beaulieu, he’s not a pet.

“At home it is also rest time for him. He works 40+ hours, like I do, a week. That’s his time to work and let loose.”

When he is home, Gino is a regular dog, but he works just like a police officer does. Gino was not working during his interview with Western Mass News, so he was not wearing his vest while he worked on some confidence exercises with Officer Beaulieu.

The department got a grant to pay for Gino and his training.

His food and vet services are donated, not costing the town any additional money for such an important tool.

A police K-9’s career can vary from 5 to 10 years depending on the dog’s health.

They are hoping Gino stays for the long haul.

