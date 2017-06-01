East Longmeadow rotary changes take effect

Today marks the beginning of a new traffic pattern for drivers entering into the dangerous circle.

Seven roads lead into the rotary that has different traffic rules than most others in the Commonwealth.

The idea is to cut down on traffic accidents.

So far, the traffic has been flowing smoothly through the rotary in East Longmeadow.

The infamous East Longmeadow rotary is getting a makeover, and it starts now with a brand new traffic pattern.

Video captured from above by the Western Mass News sky drone shows just how hectic this rotary can be.

Nearly a dozen accidents were reported last year, and already twelve crashes in 2017 so far.

Most accidents reported were on Maple Street,

This is the only road in the traffic circles with two lanes.

The driver in the right lane might not always see around to the driver in the left.

The DPW has placed a line of barrels along Maple, bringing the road down to one lane.

This could cause some traffic hiccups during rush hour.

This is all a test run, and the cones will stay up for the next four to six months.

If the new traffic pattern is a success, permanent changes will be made.

Only time will tell if these changes are a good fit, but for now, plan a little extra time if you head here during rush hour.

