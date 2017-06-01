Historic West Springfield restaurant to close

Today marks the first day of the last month for a landmark restaurant in West Springfield.

The 83-year-old restaurant is closing its doors June 30, but until that date, it will be business as usual for the Monte Carlo crew.

Owners Frederick Pugliano and his wife Gina told Western Mass News that they know what their customers will miss.

“Beef marsala, linguini with clam sauce, shrimp fra diavolo, and chicken francese, number one.”

And Pugliano knows what he’ll miss.

“People. That’s easy, people. All the customers.”

“That’s the feeling many customers have as well, while they’re sad the restaurant itself will be closing, they’re happy they have so many wonderful memories to look back on.”

The owners told Western Mass News it’s time for change, and that they’re looking forward to traveling.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.