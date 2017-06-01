Dr. Suess Museum gets finishing touches before opening day

Springfield is ready to celebrate the grand opening of the Dr. Seuss Museum, right across from the sculpture garden on Edwards Street.

The museum opens Saturday and will show the stages of Dr. Seuss from a whole another perspective, while teaching kids the greater meaning behind the rhyming.

Born and raised in Springfield, Ted Geisel, known better as Dr. Seuss, will be celebrated once again, as Springfield Museums opens "The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss."

"He's an icon of children’s literature, and he came from Springfield, so what better place to have a museum about Dr. Seuss," said Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson.

Kay Simpson gave Western Mass News the sneak peak, something that Seuss die-hards were hoping would be leaked.

The museum takes you to the very beginning, from his childhood and inspirations, to his greatest books and iconic creations.

The 3 level museum is getting its finishing touches, so kids can enjoy it in bunches.

"Nearly 100 people have spent years putting their efforts in, to make this museum come to life, and they say you will see it in each and every room."

"We want people to have the feeling that they are walking into one of his stories, that it's a three-dimensional recreation of a book that is written by Dr. Seuss."

In addition to the exhibits, there will also be family collections, and a space for kids to write their own rhymes, all while discovering his writing's hidden lessons.

The opening kicks off with a parade on Mulberry Street at 9 Saturday morning, before The Cat in the Hat officially opens the doors to his new home at 10.

