Local lawmakers comment on President Trump Paris Agreement decision

Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord is sending shockwaves throughout Massachusetts too.

Local and state lawmakers weighed in on what this could mean for us down the line.

Massachusetts has been known to be leading the charge in reducing emissions.

Attorney General Maura Healey, as well as Congressman Richard Neal both said this is a bad decision and they'll continue to fight for our future and clean air.

We also spoke to the Associate Director of Revitalize CDC by Facetime, who said she's worried about the future of our country.

"I think it's important that we stayed with it, because of the climate and unhealthy air, because that affects the clients we serve and the community," said Ethel Griffin.

Associate Director Ethel Griffin, said that she believes this is a bad decision and would have liked to see Trump stay in the accord.

“We so much have started putting solar panels on people's homes to save money on energy, and this will kill it."

Griffin said that Springfield has a lot of senior citizens that have asthma and need clean air to breathe well.

"How is what he is doing-- how is that helping the situation? We have hospitals that are now using contractors to help the problems inside the homes, whether it’s the air or pest control to make it more healthy, but what is going to happen now."

State and local lawmakers also reacted.

Attorney General Maura Healey said:

“We will never stop fighting for clean energy, fighting to reduce emissions, and fighting for our future.”

Congressman Richard Neal said:

"Today’s announcement damages America’s standing and reputation around the world and puts us on the wrong side of history on one of the most important global challenges of our time."

Governor Charlie Baker also released a statement saying:

"Massachusetts is aggressively working to exceed the goals of the Paris Agreement on the state level, while growing our economy through clean energy innovation"

The United States now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the third country not in the agreement.

